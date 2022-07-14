BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Shares Down 0.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 181,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 181,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

