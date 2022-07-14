BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $577.20

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.20 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 548 ($6.52). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.54), with a volume of 118,663 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.47. The company has a market capitalization of £559.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,716.46).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

