Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $101.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as low as $88.15 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 32,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,929,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

