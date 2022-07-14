Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $2.35. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 85,899 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 403,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.