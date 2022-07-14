Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.00-16.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $317.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.13. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $960.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.64.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

