BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $20.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1,072,034 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.405 dividend. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

