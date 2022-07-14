Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,840. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 713.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Braze by 41.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

