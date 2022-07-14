Brickley Wealth Management Has $306,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.92.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

