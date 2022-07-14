Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $32.20

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.70 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

