Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $57.17

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

