Brokerages Set MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Target Price at $11.73

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.73.

MRPRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($12.60) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.60) to €10.40 ($10.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $9.83 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

