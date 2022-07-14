Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titan Machinery Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

