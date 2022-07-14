Brokers Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

