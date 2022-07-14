Brokers Offer Predictions for Renault SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Renault in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($62.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.
About Renault (Get Rating)
Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNLSY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.