Brokers Offer Predictions for Renault SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Renault in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($62.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

