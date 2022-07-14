Brokers Offer Predictions for Vale S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

