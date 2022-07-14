Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE BAMR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.