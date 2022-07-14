BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.17 on Thursday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.46.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 12.109999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.89%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

