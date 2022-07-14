Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Up 1.1%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2,050.00 and last traded at 2,050.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2,028.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2,039.24.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers debit, credit, and gift cards; mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit; and financing for medical and dental practices.

