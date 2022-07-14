Burleson & Company LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
