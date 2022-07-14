Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDRE opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

