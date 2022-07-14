Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 364,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,348,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3436559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

