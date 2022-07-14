Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXBGet Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 364,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,348,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3436559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.