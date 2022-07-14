Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.