Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

