Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.