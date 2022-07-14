Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capcom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Capcom has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

