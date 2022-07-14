Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 12539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.