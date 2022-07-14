Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,801 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

