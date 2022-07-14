Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.56

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 251953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
