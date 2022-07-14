Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.56

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 251953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

