CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

