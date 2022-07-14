Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

