Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Cavitation Technologies
