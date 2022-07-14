CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

