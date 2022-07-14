CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.63

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.63 and traded as high as C$63.11. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.23, with a volume of 216,416 shares changing hands.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.44.

The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.63.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,138,382.22. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Insiders bought a total of 658,004 shares of company stock valued at $39,456,326 in the last 90 days.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

