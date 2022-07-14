CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.63

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.63 and traded as high as C$63.11. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.23, with a volume of 216,416 shares changing hands.
CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.44.
The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.63.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.