CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

