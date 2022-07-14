CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Up 5.4%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 350,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

