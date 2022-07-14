CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Up 5.4%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 350,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
CEA Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEAD)
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
