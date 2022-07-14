CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Up 4.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 155,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,256,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

