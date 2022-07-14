Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

