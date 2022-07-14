Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,809 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 441.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.50 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

