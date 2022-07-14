Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $258,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

