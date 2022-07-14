Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.