Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,561 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.