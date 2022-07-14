Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,179 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.