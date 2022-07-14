Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,059 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IAA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in IAA by 46.9% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of IAA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of IAA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IAA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.