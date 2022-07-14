Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 676.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

ABEV opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

