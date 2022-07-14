Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

NYSE IR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

