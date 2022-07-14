Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.