Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 441.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in V.F. by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

