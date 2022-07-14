Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

LIT opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

