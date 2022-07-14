Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

