Cerity Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

