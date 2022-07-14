Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,000,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

